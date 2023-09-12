News you can trust since 1871
Church of Scotland organist from Kirkcaldy's 60 years praised at Holyrood

A Church of Scotland organist has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament as he celebrates 60 years of playing the organ for the church.
By Callum McCormack
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Ian Ogilvie receives his long service award from the Rev Graham Deans (Pic: Submitted)Ian Ogilvie receives his long service award from the Rev Graham Deans (Pic: Submitted)
Ian Ogilvie receives his long service award from the Rev Graham Deans (Pic: Submitted)

Ian Ogilvie was commended in a motion lodged by David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, and backed by MSPs from across the chamber.

Mr Ogilvie currently plays in the Linktown Church. He started his playing career as an organist in the EU Congregational Church before taking up the post of organist and choirmaster at Sinclairtown Church, which later became Viewforth Parish Church. He moved to Kirkcaldy Old Kirk in 1988 and stayed there until 2001 when he took up his current role at Linktown Church.

He said: "I am very honoured to receive this recognition. I enjoy playing the organ and leading the singing and other musical activities in the church."

In addition to playing the organ during worship services, weddings and funerals, Mr Ogilvie has performed for BBC radio broadcasts and has played the Wurlitzer organ in Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

In addition to listing Mr Ogilvie’s service to a number of churches across Fife, the motion lodged on 25 August thanked Mr Ogilivie for his “services to his craft” and wished him all the best for the future.

The motion was supported by Audrey Nicoll, Colin Beattie, Miles Briggs, Jeremy Balfour, Kenneth Gibson, Jackie Dunbar, Annabelle Ewing, Kevin Stewart, Marie McNair, Murdo Fraser and Bill Kidd.

