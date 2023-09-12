Ian Ogilvie receives his long service award from the Rev Graham Deans (Pic: Submitted)

Ian Ogilvie was commended in a motion lodged by David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, and backed by MSPs from across the chamber.

Mr Ogilvie currently plays in the Linktown Church. He started his playing career as an organist in the EU Congregational Church before taking up the post of organist and choirmaster at Sinclairtown Church, which later became Viewforth Parish Church. He moved to Kirkcaldy Old Kirk in 1988 and stayed there until 2001 when he took up his current role at Linktown Church.

He said: "I am very honoured to receive this recognition. I enjoy playing the organ and leading the singing and other musical activities in the church."

In addition to playing the organ during worship services, weddings and funerals, Mr Ogilvie has performed for BBC radio broadcasts and has played the Wurlitzer organ in Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

In addition to listing Mr Ogilvie’s service to a number of churches across Fife, the motion lodged on 25 August thanked Mr Ogilivie for his “services to his craft” and wished him all the best for the future.