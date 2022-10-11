Cinderella: OnFife unveils first panto since 2019 and at a new venue

The traditional festive show has been on hold since the pandemic, but the curtain goes up for Cinderella at Rothes Halls on December 3.

The panto normally goes ahead at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre with its refurbishment work not due to finish until summer 2023, it means a journey up the A92 to Glenrothes.

The 2019 show of Jack and The Beanstalk planned for the Adam Smith was hit by the pandemic, while plans for Snow White were also wiped out in 2020 and 2021.

Cinderella launches at Rothes Halls on December 3

Imagine Theatre is now bringing back Cinderella for a three-week run from December 3-24.

Steve Boden, from the production company, said: “We have a wonderful cast, many of whom will be familiar to audiences who’ve seen our previous productions at the Adam Smith.

“Cinderella is one of the most magical of all pantomimes and we promise a family show full of laughter, magic and romance – as well as fabulous musical numbers everyone can enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The junior ensemble in Cinderellla

The first roles have been cast with 16 local youngsters, aged between nine and 16, forming the junior ensemble.

And with panto accounting for huge ticket sales, OnFife is looking forward to a string of busy nights at Rothes Halls.

Many who bought tickets for the cancelled 20-2 show have held on to their seats rathe than cancel and get refunds - a show of support appreciated by the cultural trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are enormously challenging times for the creative sector,” said Michelle Sweeney, the charity’s director of creative development.

“Cancelling our pantomime twice was tough, so we can’t thank the hundreds who stuck by us for their loyalty – and also give a big welcome to people who may be coming to our panto for this first time in Glenrothes.

“It’s great to be back with such a special show – songs, silliness and loads of laugh-out-loud moments. We can’t wait for the magic to begin again.”