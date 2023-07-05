Cinema magic returns to Kirkcaldy with first movie screening at the Kings Live Lounge

The Esplanade venue will open its doors on Saturday morning, welcoming members of the public to watch the classic 1967 version of Disney’s The Jungle Book on the big screen in the first of hopefully many community cinema showings.

It’s been 23 years since Kirkcaldy last had a cinema, but now following a successful crowdfunder earlier this year, movies can be screened at the Kings.

And those who have been working behind the scenes are delighted that the first film showing is finally here.

Mandy Hunter & Paul McCabe at the Kings Live Lounge ahead of the first screening of The Jungle Book this weekend. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Graham Scott, from the Live Lounge said: “We’re elated about getting to this point. I was doing panto here and I was just looking out at the audience one night and thought what a fantastic little cinema this would make. I did some research and found out about screening licence and went to Kelty and Crieff Community Cinemas, spent a fair bit of time with these guys who showed me that we could do this. We have such a good space for it, it just begged to have a little cinema in it.

“We’ve chosen The Jungle Book as the first film as it’s a stone cold classic and it’s suitable for every age. Four year olds would love it and 94 year olds would love it. It’s such a universally loved film. We’re going to have fairly limited numbers to start with because we’re still learning, so we’ll probably have 60 tickets available for Saturday.

"We’re putting the film through the sound system we use for the live bands so the sound is tremendous. It may be a small cinema but we’re looking to create the full cinema experience through the images on screen and the sound. We’ll also have popcorn and snacks.”

Although a full programme of films which will be shown at the Kings has not yet been announced, the team do have a second date lined up. They will be showing The Big Lebowski on Friday, July 14 at 7.30pm. Over 18s only.

Graham continued: “We plan to make it a regular thing but we’re not going to lose sight of the fact we’re a performing arts venue. We don’t want the cinema to overshadow that.

“The Adam Smith showed movies but they were really just the ones that had been at the pictures a few months before. We plan to go down a different route and show older classics. We might have some more recent films too but we’re going to ask people through online polls to help choose what films they want us to be showing. We're a non profit making organisation so this isn’t about us making money, it’s about serving a community that’s been starved of cinema for such a long time now.”

Doors open at 10.15am on Saturday morning for The Jungle Book with the film starting at 11am. Tickets should be booked in advance at www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

