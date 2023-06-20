The Lang Toun will celebrate the landmark with guests from its twin town at a civic reception which takes place in the Town House on Friday.

It will also mark the formal unveiling of the Sandtner Model - a stunning miniature display of Ingolstadt’s historic town centre - which will sit on a plinth at the end of the Town Square, close to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The model, which recreates all the German town’s streets and buildings in painstaking detail, was designed by Jakob Sandtner, who was a 16th century master turner and carpenter who made amazingly precise city models. He was commissioned by the Duke of Albrecht V to make five, including one of Ingolstadt in 1572.

Flying the Ingolstadt flag: (from left) Ingolstadt student Michael Maier; Andrew Walker, economic advisor, Fife Council; Julie Dickson, community manager; Robert Main, Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, and Councillor Ian Cameron (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The replica donated to Kirkcaldy will unveiled during the civic reception attended by guests from Germany as well as local dignitaries and community representatives. The event also marks the full return of twin town activities after everything was put on hold for lockdown - the 60th anniversary actually fell last September.

Robert Main,who chairs Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, said: “This has been the first opportunity to unveil it.”

Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt have hosted many reciprocal visits over the decades with many friendships forged. This week a delegation of councillors and officers from Ingolsadt will include Dr. Christian Scharpf, Oberbürgermeister - or town mayor.

Six students are also spending a fortnight in Kirkcaldy on placements with Fife Council, Kirkcaldy YM, Linton Lane, and in the office of David Torrance MSP.

Guest will enjoy dinner at Fife College’s The Academy restaurant, follow the town’s heritage trail with George Proudfoot from Kirkcaldy Civic Society, experience the sport of Park Gowf at Dunnikier Park Gold Club, and enjoy a Scots night at the Polish Club.

A delegation from Fife will travel to Ingolstadt in July to be part of its major fayre - and the aim is to strengthen economic ties between the two areas.