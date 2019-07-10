Classic vehicles on show at Leven Rally

The residents of Leven don’t let a wee thing like the weather get in the way of a good day out.

And while it may have rained on Leven Rally’s parade at Fife Heritage Railway last week it certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of all who attended.

The weather forecast unfortunately didn’t bode well and the preceding day’s monsoon was still fresh in everyone’s minds.

A good crowd turned up to have a wander around the variety of vehicles on display.

Everything from a car built in 1911 right up to modern day vehicles sat side-by-side. Steam, petrol and diesel powered were all represented. British, American and Japanese number plates were visible among the display.

The addition of a steam train is one of the attractions of course at Kirkland. It was kept busy all day and was a major attraction – especially with the kids!

Unfortunately, and due to the weather, a few of the vendors did not make it, nor did the burger van which was stuck in a field at its previous event! However, the new tearoom did a roaring trade in tea and cakes.

The newly resurfaced entry road brought many positive comments from the entrants. No potholes to avoid with their pride and joy.

The Leven Rally 2020 was also announced as being in the planning stages already for June 28 next year.

The committee would like to invite a few car enthusiasts to assist them with future planning. Anyone interested should put their head above the parapet and have a word.