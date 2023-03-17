Clinton Cards will close its unit in the Mercat with the last day of trading understood to be April 8, staff at the store have confirmed.

It comes just weeks after next door neighbours, Superdrug, pulled down the shutters - leaving the centre with two big empty units directly opposite the long unoccupied former Miss Maude’s cafe and Bright House. There are also several other empty units adjacent.

It is understood staff were taken aback at the news, saying it came out of the blue.

The card shop will close next month

Clinton Cards has occupied a print spot in the Mercat for many years.

It formed part of a family business launched in 1968, ands one which expanded to some 270 stores before its 1994 acquisition of Hallmark Cards added a further 83 outlets. The following year it bought out Carlton Cards, and a further 2112 shops were opened before the Millennium.

The closure comes three years after mystery surrounded the Kirkcaldy shop’s future after Clinton Cards appeared to indicate it was pulling out.

A statement handed to the Press in 2019 said: “The terms of the lease renewal for our Kirkcaldy store were cost prohibitive. The good news is that we will continue to serve our customers in Fife across our other stores in the region.’’

It then issued a second statement saying it had no plans to close the shop.