The sound of clock chimes are set to return to Burntisland in the near future – for a trial period at least.

The electronic chimes from the Burgh Chambers have not been heard in the town since the Covid pandemic when the building was closed and the electrical power switched off.

It was the second time there was the sound of silence in the town, but it is hoped the chimes can be heard again soon.

The original period of silence came in 2010 when a new resident complained about the noise of the clock chimes from the original Burgh Chambers bells. Following protests and a demonstration by residents, a compromise was agreed with electronic chimes being installed at the building in 2011. These chimed between 7am and 10pm.

Burntisland Burgh Chambers as it looks today without the clock tower. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Then due to structural issues the historic building’s steeple was dismantled in 2013 and the stone and bells are now stored in the Fife Council Cupar depot leaving a capped tower and the electronic chimes.

However, with these electronic chimes having been silent since the pandemic, Burntisland Heritage Trust has been in negotiations with Fife Council to have these electronic chimes reinstated for a month-long trial period.

George McLauchlan, trustee, explained: “In recognition of the possible disturbance that the chimes may cause to some, it is anticipated that the chimes will operate between 8am and 8pm during the trial period, striking on the hour only.

“It is hoped that this will be in place for August 1. After the trial period Burntisland Heritage will conduct a survey of residents to assess the general reaction.

How the Burgh Chambers looked with the clock tower before it was dismantled in 2013. (Pic: Burntisland Heritage Trust)

"Burntisland has a long history of town clock dating back 400 years. It is hoped that this small start will help us to have the dismantled steeple restored as part of a wider campaign to save the Burgh Chambers building.

Burntisland Heritage Trust are keen to hear from any local residents who would be interested in joining the group’s campaign for re-instatement of the steeple and the wider aim of saving the Burgh Chambers and bringing them back into community use.