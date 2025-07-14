Closing date announced for Minor Injuries Unit at Cupar hospital ahead of move

The closing date for the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, has been revealed with the service set to move to St Andrews.

The service will end at the hospital at 1:00pm on Friday, July 25.

NHS Fife has confirmed MIU will be operational at St Andrews Community Hospital from 8:00am on that date, until 6:00pm. It said a “robust plan” was in place to ensure a seamless transition.

The move away from the Adamson Hospital to St Andrews Community Hospital was rubber-stamped at a meeting of Fife’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) in May. The closure decision came after the unit faced temporary closures at the start of this year because of staff illness - the issue of resource was key to the decision to reconfigure services in the area.

The MIU is moving out of Adamson Hospital (Pic: Dave Scott)

Plans to move away from Adamson Hospital first emerged in February with MIU and the x-ray service relocating to St Andrews Community Hospital.

The proposal from Fife Health and Social Care Partnership came just weeks after the unit was closed temporarily because of staff illness .

But, it was not without its critics.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North-East Fife, said the outcome was “deeply disappointing” while a last-ditch bid to halt the closure decision saw Cupar councillor John Caffrey try to have the item removed from the agenda to allow for further investigations, but he was unsuccessful.

Mr Rennie also urged Fife Health and Social Care Partnership to listen to local concerns, and urged it to rethink its plan to move the service.

NHS Fife advised the public not to “walk in” or self-present at any Minor Injuries Unit without an appointment. If they have suffered a non-life-threatening minor injury in the last seven days they should continue to call NHS 24 on 111, where they will be clinically assessed and offered an appointment at a Minor Injuries Unit, if appropriate. In a life-threatening emergency always call 999.

The move comes as NHS Fife launched a ‘Why wait?’ campaign to remind people of the different ways of getting help.