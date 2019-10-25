Closing down signs at major Kirkcaldy retailer

Giant ‘closing down’ posters have appeared in the window of Debenhams’ Kirkcaldy store.

It’s the first clear sign the store’s days are numbered after a mid-summer announcement it was closing.

It was one of 30 outlets earmarked for closure as part of a £200m refinancing deal in summer – and the only one in Scotland to face the axe.

The shop, which opened in 2006, continues to trade in the run-up to Christmas.

The company said in mid-summer that nop stores would close until after the festive season.

The High Street shop is expected to close no later than January.

Debenhams’ departure early next year will mean the loss of another big name from the High street which saw M&S close earlier this yar, while the giant BhS unit remains empty despite being bought by 2017 – 12 months after the company collapsed.