Kirkcaldy Foodbank has been handed a lifeline with new premises - ending fears it may have to close its doors.

Fife Council has offered the frontline charity a new home at its Park Road Centre in the town.

It comes just weeks before the foodbank has to quit its current base at Viewforth Church after it was sold by the Church of Scotland.

The foodbank had bid to buy the building which has been its home for the past decade, which is surplus to the church’s estate, but lost out, and was locked in a race against time to find alternative accommodation.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank had faced the prospect of closing temporarily as it searched for a new home (Pic: Submitted)

Glebe Park Community Centre was ruled out as possible location given the extent of the work needed to bring the building up to scratch, and the foodbank - which hands out about 1300 food parcels every month - had warned it faced the real possibility of a temporary closure while its search went on. That has now been eased with move to Park Road.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of the Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to offer the Park Road Centre to the foodbank as its new home and that the trustees have accepted this. We think this is a good fit for the foodbank as we also have some of our welfare staff located there as well as a clothing bank.”

Councillor Cameron continued: “Sadly there is still a need for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, and the invaluable work it does. As a council, making sure that people who continue to be impacted by the cost-of-living crisis receive the help they need is a priority. I’m pleased that we’ve been able to offer Kirkcaldy Foodbank new premises before they have to move out of their current location.

“Work will now begin to get the space ready for the foodbank to move in before October 14 – when they were to vacate Viewforth – to make sure this much needed service can continue without disruption.”

Angela Campbell, a volunteer team lead with foodbank, said: “We are very grateful for all the support the council has given over many years and especially at this critical time. We’re delighted to be able to be co-located with other services to allow us to broaden our work with the most vulnerable in the community.”