Closure plans at popular Fife park as work starts on pond

Part of the west section of Riverside Park in Glenrothes is to be closed to allow for silt removal from the pond.

The work will involve the creation of a temporary crushed stone roadway which will enable trucks to get down to the side of the water and take silt away. It gets underway on Monday, June 24. For safety reasons, public access to the pondside car park and the pond area will be closed off from Monday.

Visitors will have to use the skate park car park or the Leslie House/White Bridge car park as alternatives until the heavy machinery work is compete.

The work is expected to last around three weeks, and once finished the ground and surrounds will be reinstated. Any leaks discovered in the lochan will also be sealed as part of the process, and the wall under the front bank is to be repaired.

Riverside Park, Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Council)

Nick Benge, from garden design and landscape firm Water Gems, explained: “A large digger will load silt from the lochan into the trucks and these will drive out, although this means that the entrance to this part of the park will have to be closed as it will be too dangerous for pedestrians and vehicles to be in this area.

“The removal of the silt will return the lochan to the big deep pool that it once was.”