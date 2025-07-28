A new affordable membership scheme has been launched to encourage more young Fifers into the region‘s leisure centres.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has unveiled Club 18-24 which offers full access to activities including gyms, fitness classes, health suites and pools across all 14 of its venues for just £23.50 per month - including Kirkcaldy Leisure and Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes. They can also take out an annual membership at £258.50, giving them 12 months for the price of 11. More details from https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/find-your-membership/

The club has been created to improve affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity, helping to remove barriers and support young people across Fife to stay active, connected, and prioritise their wellbeing.

Members also have the option to enhance their membership with a range of great-value add-ons, including the Play Add-on, which provides unlimited access to Pickleball and 49ers sessions, as well as Family Add-ons, allowing under-18s to be included in a parent or carer’s fitness journey.

Club 18-24 which offers full access to FSLT activities including gyms, fitness classes, health suites and pools (Pic: Submitted)

Emma Walker, chief executive at FSLT, said: “We know that young people are increasingly conscious about their wellbeing but can face financial barriers when it comes to regular physical activity. Club 18-24 is part of our wider commitment to create more inclusive, affordable, and accessible options for all our communities.”

Jeph Hamilton, who chairs the trust’s board of directors, added: “Supporting the health and wellbeing of young people across Fife is a priority for us. We want to empower this generation to make physical activity part of their daily lives, not just now, but long into the future. This new membership is a positive step in removing financial and social barriers to doing just that.”

The launch complements further pricing updates across the Trust’s youth offer, including a reduction in the cost of its standalone Teen Membership for ages 13–17 to just £18 per month, from September 1.

The trust is also preparing to launch a new mobile app in late summer, which will allow customers to book fitness classes and sessions, access exclusive content, and manage their leisure hub account, all from their smartphone. The app will be available soon via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.