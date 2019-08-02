Club praised after challenge raises £6000

A Cupar club with just four members has helped raise £6000 for charity, after completing a 50-mile bridge-to-bridge hike.

The team from Cupar Round Table walked from the Forth Bridge to the Tay Rail Bridge in 24 hours, raising vital funds for Fife Gingerbread.

The club members were joined by a record number of participants on the hike.

In the last five years the hike has raised over £17,500 for Clic Sargent, Maggie’s Fife, Toby’s Magical Journey and Fife Young Carers, and the sum raised this year was more than double any figure raised in previous years.

Club member Robert Close said: “We are delighted by the support locally and pleased that this year’s event was so successful.

“We would be delighted to welcome any new members who are keen to join us in supporting local and national charities.”

The club actually voted to wind up in early 2015 after 52 years of service to the community due to dwindling membership. However, a subsequent decision was taken to give it another go, with fundraising efforts shifted to a new endurance event rather than the traditional annual ball.

The team was praised by local MP Stephen Gethins, who has submitted an Early Day Motion at Parliament congratulating the group.

He said: “The guys do a great job and walking over 50 miles in 24 hours is no mean feat. I was glad to hear that this year’s event attracted a record number of participants on the entire hike route as well as the quickest finish and the most amount of money ever raised.

“I put down a motion in Parliament as members deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved.”

Anyone who would like to know more about Cupar Round Table can email cuparroundtable@outlook.com.