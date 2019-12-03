Co-op donates funds to Levenmouth groups

Kennoway Co-op and Leven Co-op Funeral Care has donated funds to two local organisations.

Every year the stores support local causes which have been chosen by staff.

By members swiping there membership card, this enables them to give one per cent back to the local causes.

This year members raised a total of £7061.19, which has been given to 18th Kennoway Scout Group and charity FEAT.

Representatives from both groups visited the Kennoway store for the ‘BigCoopPayout’ – a chance for colleagues to meet the causes and present the funds raised to them (see photos) and get an understanding as to what the funds can do to help each of them.

Sharon Cunningham from 18th Kennnoway Scouts Group, said: “Thanks to the Co-op’s amazing donation of £3503.46 to our group we will be purchasing some canvas tents and new equipment which will enable our group to be outdoors even more, achieving even more badges which will benefit all of our members, children and grown ups.”

FEAT, which officially took over Silverburn Park from Fife Council and signed a lease agreement this year, is working to provide training and volunteering opportunities to those struggling to find work due to mental health issues.

The money raised from the Co-op community fund will be used towards expanding the community growing project at Silverburn Park. This scheme uses horticultural training as a means to improve mental health, well being and employability for those who need it, all the produce is then donated to food banks, sold to local businesses and used in their own café to raise funds for regenerating the park.

James Young, community project leader at Silverburn Park, said: “It is wonderful that Co-op has created this initiative to redirect the money their customers spend back into local causes. We were made to feel very welcomed by their staff and couldn’t believe that they had raised £3557.73 for the park. This money will make a huge difference.”