Co-operative (ad)Venture Project in Kirkcaldy is helping young people into employment

Young people with learning difficulties, disabilities and autism in Fife are taking part in a new project to help them reach their full potential.

The Co-operative (ad)Venture Project involves a series of engaging activities which equip youngsters aged 16-30 with the skills needed to ensure a smooth transition from school to further education, training and employment.

Liam Flinn.

The project is being run with Enable Scotland, and aims to remove the barriers many young people often face.

The project will also secure work experience with local employers.

Liam Flinn, employment coordinator with Enable Scotland, runs the project from Greener Kirkcaldy.

He said: “We are building their confidence, skills and their awareness of the job market.

“It is all about taking ownership and giving back to the community – all the skills that they are learning here can be taken into the workplace.

“What you usually find is that, for a lot of young people, school doesn’t really work for them. They have dropped out, or fallen out with their teachers because they don’t understand their needs.

“They can come here where it is a bit more relaxed because we understand everyone’s needs.

“We are only two weeks in to the project and I am already seeing some big changes in the young people.”

Lee Smith (31), from Kirkcaldy, suffers from anxiety and was referred by the job centre.

He said: “I would like to not be terrified anymore about the thought of working, and at some point I would like to earn a half decent wage, so I will keep coming and maybe I can overcome my anxiety.”

Cam Thomson (16), from Cardenden, wants to go to college to study welding and hopes that the project will be able to help him realise his dreams.

He said: “I don’t think that I am ready for college just yet, after the course I should be.”

“We have been doing activities like team building, and everyone is getting along as well.”

Kieran Lannen (19), from Glenrothes, who has issues with reading and writing, believes the project is a positive step.

He said: “When I was at school it was horrible, I felt I was just pushed to the side.

“I want to be a joiner, so I have to go to college to train, I should be ready after this”

The project runs every Wednesday and Thursday at Greener Kirkcaldy from 10.00am to 1.00pm until February 27. For further information, contact Liam Flinn on 07591 389069.