Co-Op’s Kirkcaldy event to bring people together to help community

The event is at the Co-Op in Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Google Maps)

The Co-op is inviting local members and people based in Kirkcaldy to come together and share their views on what more could be done to help communities thrive.

The event - hosted at the Co-op Food store on Dunearn Drive, on Friday, October 31 at 10:00am – will offer a chance to exchange ideas and discuss how co-operation can help revitalise local economies and strengthen community spirit.

Part of Co-op’s On Your Corner, In Your Corner campaign, the event will include refreshments and activities designed to spark conversations about the role small businesses play in the neighbourhoods they serve. Those joining will also have a chance to share put their ideas forward to Co-op, on what more it can do to support where they live.

The event is designed and hosted by Shirley Denton, a ‘member activator’ living in the area, who works closely with local members and others, delivering initiatives on the issues that matter most to them.

Fay Bowden, national member activator manager, said: “Everyone is really looking forward to bringing people together and having those meaningful discussions that could really benefit their wider community. We hope these events help everyone – including those at our Co-op – understand more about the challenges facing high streets and local economies today, so we can develop solutions.”

To register, visit coopmemberevents.uk