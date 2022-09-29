Coaltown Daisies’ gig for groups which offered support after cancer diagnosis

Lynzy Moutter from The Coaltown Daisies revealed in March she had inflammatory breast cancer, aged just 38.

Six months on, she is back gigging with partner Vivienne Bern, and will step back on to the stage at the Kings Theatre for a show that means so much to both of them.

Tickets sold out in little more than an hour - just as Lynzy attended her first radiotherapy appointment - and they have been blown away by the support for their online fundraiser.

The Coaltown Daisies (Pic: Ian Potter)

As donations pour in, they hope the total will smash £5000 with every penny going to the organisations that have supported Lynzy on her cancer journey - Maggie’s Fife, NHS Fife, the Willow Foundation and Circle of Comfort.

Local businesses have poured prizes into a raffle on the night; The Daisies will also offer a house concert as a silent auction prize.

It’s a very special, and personal night for the duo.

The Kings was where they launched their album, Listen, in 2020, and it will be where they debut as a four-piece band this week.

The Coaltown Daisies

Guests will include nurses from the Breast Clinic and Oncology Ward and staff from the Circle of Comfort as well as fans, friends and family, while Glenrothes youngster Niamdh Braid - whose sign language duet with popstar Lewis Capaldi went viral in 2019 - will sign her favourite songs, Footprints (In The Sand) and Hands, from the stage.

Lynzy said: “It is going to be something special. We are so excited about it.”

Announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, she was adamant - this will not define me, adding: “The show will go on!”

Her treatment plan - chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and antibodies - continues, but she is back singing and playing live. Last week, The Daisies supported the Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Blair Atholl, and have also recently performed at Queensferry Folk Festival and Lindisfarne Festival.

Lyzny explained: “I was trying to find something positive and productive to do with my time during the treatment process.

“Watching the nurses and seeing how hard they work caring for people, I had to do something for them as well as those who access their support.

“We raised £1500 almost overnight,and to be able to go back to the ward and hand over the money was incredible.

“We want to carry on fundraising - we’re so excited about Friday.”

Donations to the NHS Fife saw £250 towards decorating the new oncology premises; £500 towards staff development and £750 for Paxman Scalp Cooling. A further £400 has also already gone to the Willow Foundation, Maggie's will soon receive a first payment of £600 and the Breast Clinic £200.

The evening is billed simply “The Big Fundraiser” - but it is much more than that.

“We always wanted to go back to the Kings and do songs from the album with a band,” said Lynzy. “Having two extra musicians is more than enough for the songs to sound even more exciting for the audience, and ourselves.

“It is something special - and I’m personally excited about seeing the other musicians performing with us on the night. To be able to give the support acts a full house to play in front is so important to us and will be brilliant.”

The line-up includes Amy Rayner, originally from Strathkinness, and Rebecca Connelly, from Arbroath.

A raffle will feature gifts and vouchers donated by a host of local businesses including Handi, Cluny Activities, Rejects, My Cherry Pie, Ecobean, The Tribe, Merchants House Cafe, The Hair Lounge and, from Portmahomack - where Lynzy and Vivienne are helping to organise the village’s first music festival - items from Emma Duff French Polishing. and Sherill Fraser Art. Vivienne said: “I spent an evening contacting local businesses, and their responses were superb. They came back straight away with some great offers.”

Friday will see The Daisies’ supporters all chip in behind the scenes as well. Andrea Harrower, of K107fm and Anstruther Harbour Festival, and her husband, Lewis, are volunteering their services, while Niamdh’s brother Billy will be taking on roadie and volunteering duties!

Friends Sam and Steven Braid have raised over £1000 - Sam shaved her head while Steven is getting waxed on the night.