Cold caller alert: Elderly Fifers targeted by ‘nurse’ trying to sell health products
Elderly residents in Fife have been targeted by a nurse claiming to from NHS Fife in a bid to sell them healthcare products.
A series of incidents have been reported in the west of the region, and police are investigating.
The cold caller claims to be working on behalf of a company called Saltire Scotland, and is an “appointed nurse” before trying to sell people products such as mobility scooters, stairlifts, and beds.
Saltire Scotland said it had no knowledge of this person.
Now NHS Fife and police have urged householders to be vigilant.
The individual wears navy combat trousers and a dark blue polo shirt but is unable to produce valid identification when challenged.
A spokesman for the health authority said: “ NHS Fife does not act as a vendor for private companies.”
If you receive a visit from someone and are concerned about the authenticity of their visit, please call 0800 030 8012 to verify.