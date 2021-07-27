Cold caller alert: Elderly Fifers targeted by ‘nurse’ trying to sell health products

A series of incidents have been reported in the west of the region, and police are investigating.

The cold caller claims to be working on behalf of a company called Saltire Scotland, and is an “appointed nurse” before trying to sell people products such as mobility scooters, stairlifts, and beds.

Saltire Scotland said it had no knowledge of this person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Householders have been urged too remain vigilant

Now NHS Fife and police have urged householders to be vigilant.

The individual wears navy combat trousers and a dark blue polo shirt but is unable to produce valid identification when challenged.

A spokesman for the health authority said: “ NHS Fife does not act as a vendor for private companies.”

If you receive a visit from someone and are concerned about the authenticity of their visit, please call 0800 030 8012 to verify.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.