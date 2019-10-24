Coldplay announce new album tracks with advert in Fife Free Press

Coldplay have revealed the track list for their new album with an advert in the Fife Free Press classified section.

The band, one of the biggest in the world, took out the announcement in Thursday’s edition as part of a unique marketing campaign.

Coldplay announce new album track listing with classified advert in the Fife Free Press which is based in the home town of bass player Guy Berryman

The Press is based in Kirkcaldy, the home town of the band’s bass player Guy Berryman.

The double album, Everyday Life, is split in to two sections, Sunrise and Sunset.

You may also be interested in:

Deal struck to buy Havelock brand name

Pic: Fife Free Press

First step revealed as Kirkcaldy bids to be digital pioneer

Junior doctors’ fears spark report into Victoria Hospital

It is the follow-up to their 2015 release, A Head Full Of Dreams.

Coldplay’s unusual advertising campaign came after a series of cryptic teasers on posters around the world.

The Fife Free Press was one of several local newspapers to carry an advert with the track details this week.

The Daily Post in Wales also featured the notice – guitarist Jonny Buckland once worked there.

It also appeared in the Express and Echo in Exeter – singer Chris Martin’s home town – as well as Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, New Zealand’s Otago Daily Times and France’s Le Monde.

The album is due for release on November 22.