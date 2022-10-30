Coldplay’s 2019 advert in the Fife Free Press to reveal new album’s tracks
Three years ago this week, one of the biggest bands in the world revealed the track list for its new album with a classified advert in the Fife Free Press.
Coldplay placed the advert as part of a unique marketing campaign of their 2019 double album Everyday Life.
The Press was one of several newspapers chosen because of its geographical links to the band - bass player Guy Berryman grew up in Kirkcaldy.
Others chosen included the Daily Post in Wales where guitarist Jonny Buckland once worked, and the Express and Echo in Exeter – singer Chris Martin’s home town.
The adverts followed cryptic teasers on posters around the world..
Everyday Life was split in to two sections, Sunrise and Sunset, and was the follow-up to their 2015 release, A Head Full Of Dreams.