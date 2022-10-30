Coldplay placed the advert as part of a unique marketing campaign of their 2019 double album Everyday Life.

The Press was one of several newspapers chosen because of its geographical links to the band - bass player Guy Berryman grew up in Kirkcaldy.

Others chosen included the Daily Post in Wales where guitarist Jonny Buckland once worked, and the Express and Echo in Exeter – singer Chris Martin’s home town.

The advert placed by Coldplay in the Fife Free Press

The adverts followed cryptic teasers on posters around the world..