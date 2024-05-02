Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine students studying supported programmes at its Glenrothes campus took part in the recent Disability Sports Fife Swimming Championships.

There were gold medals for Sophie Coughlin and Kayleigh Duggan, who are both studying on the Level 2 Personal Development course, and Owen Smith, a student on the Access to Employment course, was also among the medal-winning students, taking home Silver in his race.

Gold-medalist Kayleigh, from Glenrothes, thanked those who supported the students during the competition.

She said: "What a magical moment to win Gold in the 25m backstroke. The race was very competitive with amazing swimmers of all ages. I never thought for one minute that, when entering this competition, I would come first. Thank you to everyone that supported me. It just proves that, even with a disability, or hidden disabilities, there's nothing stopping you achieving your dreams in life."

Held at Michael Woods Centre, competitors from all over Fife took part in both individual and team races with the students winning further medals in the relay.

Lecturer Gayle Nelson, who had helped the team to practice and organised their participation, said: “This event is such a positive goal for the students to work towards as part of their college courses, allowing them the chance to improve their fitness whilst also making significant personal achievements.

“Their achievements not only reflect their dedication but also the inclusive spirit of our college community."

Sandra Peebles, academic and quality manager for supported programmes at Fife College, added: “It is fantastic to see our Supported Programmes students continue to take part and gain medals in The Fife Swimming Championships organised by Disability Sport Fife.

“It is important for our students to be able to demonstrate their wide range of skills and talents and taking part in this swimming championship encourages self-confidence and enriches their time at college. Thank you to Gayle Nelson who tirelessly puts in all the effort to ensure this activity continues for our students.”