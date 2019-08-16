Colourful displays at Cupar Flower Show

While dark clouds covered the sky last weekend, visitors to the Cupar Flower Show were treated to a very colourful day out.

The annual event was held at the Cupar Corn Exchange, with judges picking the best flowers, gardens, baking, plants and more.

The floral art category saw an amazing display of exhibits, leaving judges struggling to select the winners due to the quality of the exhibits being shown. The best floral exhibit in show was awarded to Ann Duff of Balmullo for her ‘Call of the Sea’ exhibit.

Ted Lowe of Strathkinness gained the most prizes in the vegetable section, while Ian Simpson won the Challenge Vase (vegetables) for the best collection of potatoes.

The industrial section included a range of home baking, preserves and handicraft section. Vera Drysdale of Cuparmuir came out on top in the baking and handicraft sections, with the show secretary, Wanda Wheelans, taking the win in the preserve section.

Schools in the local area were able to get assistance from SRUC to help them create a flower garden, vegetable garden or a combination of both.

Judged at the end of June before the school holidays, a handful of entrants from primary and secondary schools and nurseries took part in ‘Colours of the Rainbow’ best garden competition.

Westfield Nurture Centre came out on top to win the recently renamed John Dewar Memorial – Schools Challenge Trophy in honour of the late John Dewar, a stalwart of the horticultural and community scene who was a longstanding Cupar Flower Show committee member.

Vera Drysdale also took the Watt Trophy for the most points in show.

Debbie Peebles, show manager and vice-president, thanked all the competitors, committee members, volunteers and visitors who made the show a success and paid tribute to the late John Dewar for all he did for the show over the years.

She added: “This year’s show has exceeded all expectations. Special thanks go out to all out growers for persevering and your dedication and loyalty is greatly appreciated. Shows such as the Cupar Flower Show cannot operate with your participation but also can’t survive without the support of the local community, and so if you can spare a few hours to help us, in the run up to the show and then at show time, please do get in touch.”

Full results are available from www.cuparflowershow.co.uk.