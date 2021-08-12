Comic Con comes to Kirkcaldy shopping centre this weekend
Comic-mania is coming to Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre this weekend.
Comic mad fans are in for a treat as a series of comic con events celebrating comics, fantasy and cosplay have been taking place all over Scotland.
The Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) Comic Con has been spearheading the movement touring Fife, Glasgow and beyond.
The Kirkcaldy Comic and Toy Market will take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre from 10am to 4:00pm this Saturday, and no tickets are required.
Ian Bonar, organiser of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We’ve mostly organised comic cons and markets in and around Glasgow but previously ran Glenrothes comic con before its hiatus.
“Our first market in Kirkcaldy was a massive success and we’ll be announcing a full comic con in towny soon so people will be able to come down to the market and get a taste of the bigger event coming on Halloween this year.”
More details can be found at www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com