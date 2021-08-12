Comic Con comes to Kirkcaldy shopping centre this weekend

Comic-mania is coming to Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre this weekend.

By Darren Gibb
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 2:07 pm

Comic mad fans are in for a treat as a series of comic con events celebrating comics, fantasy and cosplay have been taking place all over Scotland.

The Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) Comic Con has been spearheading the movement touring Fife, Glasgow and beyond.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/scottish-spca-launches-campaign-to-review-30-year-old-law-meaning-american-pit-bulls-and-3-other-breeds-must-be-euthanized-if-they-end-up-in-care-3340773

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pennywise the clown at a previous Comic-con event.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/politics/council/fife-fishing-club-angered-at-lack-of-support-after-toxic-spill-killed-hundreds-of-fish-3342968

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/sport/football/raith-rovers-hall-of-fame-show-put-on-hold-until-adam-smith-theatre-re-opens-in-2023-3341165

The Kirkcaldy Comic and Toy Market will take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre from 10am to 4:00pm this Saturday, and no tickets are required.

Ian Bonar, organiser of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We’ve mostly organised comic cons and markets in and around Glasgow but previously ran Glenrothes comic con before its hiatus.

“Our first market in Kirkcaldy was a massive success and we’ll be announcing a full comic con in towny soon so people will be able to come down to the market and get a taste of the bigger event coming on Halloween this year.”

More details can be found at www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Kirkcaldy