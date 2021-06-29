The Dunfermline comic and toy market will take place at the entrance of Debenhams underneath the escalators at The Kingsgate Shopping Centre from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Organiser, Ian Bonar, of BGCP Comic Con, said, “We've mostly organised comic cons and markets in and around Glasgow but previously ran one in Glenrothes n before its hiatus and the Kirkcaldy comic Market.

Comic con market comes to Fife

“Dunfermline has a great history with Comic events due to the work that Little Shop of Heroes did with Dunfermline Comic Con so we hope to provide something for people that have been missing a event like DCC and save them travelling elsewhere."

