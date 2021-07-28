Comic con market coming to Fife town this weekend
A comic con market is coming to a Fife town this weekend.
The Glenrothes Comic and Toy Market will take place in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, and no tickets are required for the event.
Organiser Ian Bonar, of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We hope to start these semi regular markets at the Kingdom Shopping Centre and return with the much larger Glenrothes Comic Con next year.”
More details can be found at www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com