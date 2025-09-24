Communities come together for Fife Apple Festival 2025

Community gardens and orchards across Fife are coming together for a festival of apples this autumn.

Fife Apple Festival 2025 is running as part of Fife Climate Festival and Climate Action Fife’s ‘A Fruit Tree for Every Garden in Fife’ campaign.

A number of events are planned across the Kingdom to celebrate apples, community and sustainability with the aim of bringing together fruit lovers, gardeners and families.

The events, which will take place in Rosyth, Tayport, Kirkcaldy, Strathkinness, Buckhaven and Monimal, are happening from Saturday, September 27 to Sunday, October 12.

Greener Kirkcaldy volunteer Benji picking fresh apples (Pic: Greener Kirkcaldy)

The festival’s events offer opportunities to explore apple varieties, enjoy tastings, swap growing tips, buy local produce and try freshly squeezed apple juice straight from the orchard.

It aims to promote local food, bring together communities and encourage people to consider growing their own fruit.

Esma Armour, Greener Kirkcaldy’s growing and nature project co-ordinator, said: “There are a huge number of benefits to growing and eating locally grown fresh fruit.

“One is that we are able to come together to press apples into delicious juice.

"Our team of staff and volunteers are looking forward to welcoming people to our community garden in Kirkcaldy to learn more about what we do and try some freshly pressed apple juice.

"We are excited to partner up with other community growing spaces to open our doors for Apple Days across Fife and welcome people to come and enjoy a share of our harvest.

"It is great that there are so many opportunities for people to take part in an Apple Day in their local area, with each garden or orchard bringing their own unique approach.”

Everyone is welcome to attend these free drop-in events. For more information including dates, times and locations, check out the Climate Action Fife website Apple Festival 2025 programme.

Fife Climate Festival runs from September 20 to October 19, 2025 and is a month-long celebration featuring events organised by local groups right across Fife, from cycling and walking activities to repair cafés, film screenings, garden tours and community open days.

You can view the full programme of events on the Fife Climate Hub website.