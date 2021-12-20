Community Association hits fundraising target to secure land for Kinghorn

The opportunity to buy it for the community came about because Lovells, the housebuilder developing the Lochside Grange Estate, had applied for planning permission for an additional seven houses on land north of Oak Street.

These houses are now not going ahead and Lovells got in touch with KCLA about buying the land for the community instead.

KCLA is a charity which exists to protect the environment by acquiring and/or conserving land or assets for the public benefit around Kinghorn and to aid regeneration in a way that does not adversely affect the rural environment.

Members of Kinghorn Community Land Association (KCLA) have reached their fundraising target of £8,000 to buy the land north of Oak Street in Kinghorn next to the Lochside Grange housing development.

This move fits that ethos perfectly.

Julie Farr, KCLA chairperson, said: “We are absolutely delighted to reach the fundraising target.

"We want to thank every single person who made a donation to help secure this land for the Kinghorn community.

Kinghorn Community Land Association’s (KCLA) Just Giving campaign got off to a positive start in August with more than a third of the funds raised to buy the land north of Oak Street in Kinghorn next to the Lochside Grange housing development. Pictured KCLA members: From L to R, Julie Farr (chairman), Peter Lindow, Karen Dundas, Richard Brewster and Rosalind Ramage.

"We received a generous donation of £4000 from an anonymous donor, who matched every £ raised that pushed us to the total.

"After our bulb planting event as part of Absent Friends Week in early November, we received further donations on the day which helped us reach the target.

“The Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery is slowly becoming a reality - our vision is for it to be a beautiful, peaceful yet accessible and vibrant place where people will be remembered; to provide a sustainable balance of environmental, educational, economic, leisure and social benefits; for it to be enjoyed by all people of Kinghorn and beyond."

And she added: “This year we’ve planted over 3000 trees, over 2000 spring bulbs and secured the land north of Oak Street as green space for Kinghorn, we’re making progress, and we couldn’t have done it without everyone’s support.

"Our small group of volunteers have been working hard to try and secure funding for creating the pathways for the eco cemetery, and will continue until we are successful as there is a real need for burial space in Fife.”

The anonymous donor explained why they wanted to help the association with its fundraising: “I wanted to support the purchase as I think it is a great opportunity for us to buy this land which is important to the community. Owning it will enable us to manage the land for the generations that are to come.”

Alan McIlravie, Provost, Kinghorn Community Council, welcomed news of the fundraiser hitting its goal.

He said: “The community of Kinghorn is delighted to learn that our community land association has reached its target of monies to buy this piece of land.

"This piece of land fits into their work towards providing a beautiful burial and memorial space which will bring together all faiths and non-faiths.

"This is a place to rest in peace, surrounded by a beautiful loch and countryside. It will be a joyous place for families to visit and spend time with their memories.”

