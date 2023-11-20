The group looking to develop a Kirkcaldy country park has taken a further step towards its goal as it gave people the first look at some of its proposed designs.

Dunnikier Country Park Development Group has released three of the six potential designs for how the park could look. Designs by three of the companies - Kompan, Sutcliffe, and Proludic - bidding to carry out the work have been revealed. A total of £249,000 has been raised so far by the group, and the plans show how the new park designs will fit into that budget.

Stephen MacCrimmon, one of the founders, said they were keen to share the exciting progress, as membership has continued to flourish.

He said: “We think these are absolutely fantastic! We couldn't resist sharing these gems on social media, and our group membership has skyrocketed to 999 members.”

The group has raised nearly £250,000 to rebuild the park (Pic: Submitted)

The designs will go on display at a community park drop-in session which will be held at Dunnikier Golf Club on Sunday, December 3, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Stephen said: “It's the perfect chance for the community to dive into the designs that will be on display, have a chat with our volunteers, and brainstorm how we can make this park even more amazing in the future.”

The final design is set to be revealed in January 2024, complete with tweaks based on the feedback received from the local community. Work is hoped to commence on the park soon after, with the group hoping it will open in time for next summer. The plans are revealed as the group looks to launch a volunteering programme - Friends of Dunnikier Park.

Stephen said: “We'll have a variety of opportunities, from family litter-picking days to getting back to nature with biodiversity events, and even some epic event planning.”

The group is also looking to achieve charity status, and ise hopeful of a decision in the coming weeks.