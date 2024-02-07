Community event to mark end of artist's exhibition in Kirkcaldy shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hazel Terry took over the lease of the former Clinton’s Card shop in the centre through the Outer Spaces scheme which finds empty shops to lease to artists until more permanent rental agreements can be put in place.

Her exhibition has been displayed in the shop's windows over recent weeks but with a new tenant coming in shortly, her lease is set to end on February 19.

To celebrate the culmination of the exhibition, a free Communitea Art, Film and Discussion event will take place on Saturday, February 17 between 1.00pm and 5.00pm. The event is based around the idea of community – and what it means to people. It is free but tickets for the event are available from ticketsource at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/changelingspresents/t-nozgpge

The exhibition has been in Kirkcaldy's Mercat Centre for the last few weeks (Pic: Submitted)

There will be a screening of Estate, a Reverie, a documentary by German filmmaker Andrea Luka Zimmerman which chronicles the lives of her fellow residents on The Brookland Estate in East London. Deemed "unfit for human habitation" it was scheduled for demolition and its tenants gradually moved out elsewhere. Her poetic treatment shows that living isn't just about bricks and mortar but also the social bonds and informal support networks we form in communities.