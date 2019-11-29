Community fridge to launch in Cupar

A new community fridge, aimed at utilising surplus food, is to be launched in Cupar.

The Fife Council initiative, which will be operated out of the County Buildings, is due to start in January.

The project will run through the week as a drop-in service, offering a range of foods that have been collected from local businesses.

Unlike some similar food projects in Fife, the Cupar one will not utilise a membership scheme or a voucher system, with people invited to come and pick up what they want.

Jill Todd, community education worker, said the new community fridge would have a range of benefits.

“It’s not a foodbank,” she explained.

“It’s about reducing food waste, utilising surplus food. It’s about reducing social isolation. It’s about reducing food insecurity.

“We’ll give people more options. It’s not limited to particular people – we appreciate anyone can be in a time of need. It might be someone who is a week from pay day, an older person on a low income pension.

“There will also be someone there, particularly looking at the social isolation side of things, so people can come in, get a cup of tea, have a chat with someone.

“They can also be signposted on. So if someone has questions about something, or is in a point of crisis or needs further support, the volunteers will be equipped to signpost them on or to take information from them to get them further support.”

While the scheme will be funded from the council’s anti-poverty fund, Jill has also appealed for support.

Jill wants businesses which may be able to supply surplus food to get in touch. She is also seeking more volunteers to come forward.

“We are looking for volunteers,” she said. “There are a range of roles and it can be worked around people’s lives. We appreciate people can be really busy, but things like collecting the food and putting it in the food, staffing the fridge, can be worked around.

“I think if we look at the community and the research, there is a lot of food around. It’s about reducing food waste, single-use plastic.

“It’s doing something for the community. Giving up your time can improve your mental health or even your own social isolation. You can help yourself, as well as the people who come along.”

If you would like to volunteer, or are part of a business which could don ate surplus food, you can email Jill at jill.todd@fife.gov.uk.