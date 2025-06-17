Community group launches campaign with plans to Bring Back Buckhaven Theatre

A campaign has been launched by a local theatre group in a bid to bring theatre back to Buckhaven.

The Buckhind Players are currently in discussions with the Church of Scotland about buying Buckhaven Theatre.

The B-listed St Andrew’s Church and Buckhaven Theatre in Lawrence Street is currently up for sale as the church looks to reduce the number of properties it owns across the country.

And the local group, which was established in 2019, has expressed an interest in buying the former theatre and establishing it as an expressive arts hub.

The inside of Buckhaven Theatre. (Pic: contributed)

The building, which according to the marketing brochure includes a stage and audience seating, dressing rooms, chapel, lounge, prop store, kitchen, music room, pottery workshop and two conference rooms, is on the market for £145,000.

The Buckhind Players are currently investigating the possibility of buying the building and turning it into a community arts asset.

Ryan Smart, chair of Buckhind Players, said: “We have been working with the Fife Historic Buildings Trust, Buckhaven Heritage project to look at how we purchase the building and look at developing it into a modern community expressive arts space.

"We still have lots of hoops to go through and we might not get it but we are definitely throwing our hat in the ring.

St Andrew's Church and Buckhaven Theatre are currently up for sale. (Pic: contributed)

"At our recent AGM we told those attending we’re in talks to purchase the building.

"We’re very keen to create an expressive arts centre, not just for Buckhaven, but for Levenmouth as a whole.

"We have not got a dedicated theatre space in Levenmouth and people have to travel to Rothes Halls in Glenrothes or Adam Smith in Kirkcaldy.

"We’re looking to create a state of the art theatre space that the people of Levenmouth deserve.

"Although we’re a theatre group, we’d be looking to offer a space for other expressive arts too.

"Our big dream is to bring a theatre back to Buckhaven.

"One of our driving factors has always been about making theatre accessible to all and to those that wouldn’t normally have access to it. Whether that’s as a performer or in the audience.

“The Church of Scotland are looking for £145,000 for the building and as a group we’re now looking at ways to fundraise and get that together.”

However, Ryan explained that it’s not as simple as just purchasing the former church and theatre and that even if the group are successful in their bid there’s a lot more work – and fundraising – still to do.

He said: “It really is a fixer upper. There would be a programme of redevelopment to bring it up to modern day spec as it’s quite dated.

“We’re talking state of the art in the 80s, but not now.

“The roof is in quite a sorry state of repair. The damp and water damage as a result is quite extensive, along with the electrical and gas works.

"It’s not just a case of buying it and opening a few weeks later.

"It will be a labour of love for us as a community group.”

Ryan said that fellow Buckhind Players founder and the group’s artistic director Rachel-Jane (RJ) Morrison had been an integral part of progressing plans to find a theatre space locally.

There’s the potential for a hub like the group are hoping to create to offer the community other things further down the line once established, including perhaps a cafe space during the day as well as bringing in volunteering and job opportunities.

Although they are keen to purchase the building from the Church of Scotland, Ryan stressed that it was still just a potential option with talks ongoing, nothing set in stone.

The launch of their Bring Back Buckhaven Theatre campaign was to garner local support for such an initiative.

He continued: “The Buckhind Players board have said it’s tentatively agreed, but we wouldn’t do it if it’s actually in a worse state than what we think and that buying it would ultimately be detrimental to the group.

"We’re waiting on survey results back, but an initial suggestion is we’re looking at in excess of potentially £1.5 to £2 million to renovate it.

"If we were to be able purchase the building we’d be looking to make it wind and watertight.

"That would then give us the breathing space and time over the next five years to get the building to where we want it to be.

"If for whatever reason we’re unable to buy the theatre building, the Buckhind Players are still committed to bringing theatre back to Buckhaven in some way, but then it would be a longer road to take.

"We’ve had a lot of support from the community and we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been in contact with us so far.

"The community have really bought in to this which is great to see.

"We’ll be meeting with people who want to get involved and help out however they can and we hope the community get behind us.

"We’ll be hosting events over the coming weeks to help with the fundraising and we’ll also be setting up an online fundraising page too.”

For more information on the Buckhind Players campaign – and to show your support – check out their Facebook page. Updates on the potential project and details of fundraising events will be available on there in due course.