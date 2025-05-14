Community groups, charities and more can tap into £100,000 boost for Levenmouth projects

A small grants scheme which has supported a range of projects across the Levenmouth area in recent years has been boosted by a further £100,000.

Dozens of local initiatives have received grants of up to £5000 in recent years through the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme (LRP) Fund, which was set up to maximise the economic and social opportunities presented by the launch of the Levenmouth Rail Link.

A total of £10 million, split evenly between the Scottish Government and Fife Council, was made available to support both small and large-scale ventures, and the LRP Small Grants Scheme in particular has proven popular with £250,000 of the total pot allocated for that purpose.

With demand still high, Levenmouth Area Committee has agreed to add a further £100,000 to the scheme immediately, which means community and voluntary organisations, businesses, public organisations, partnerships, social enterprises, charities and community interest companies can now apply for a share of funding.

Dozens of local initiatives have received grants of up to £5000 in recent years (Pic: Fife Council)

Phil Clarke, programme manager, said: “Given the value of this programme and the local desire for its continuation, a further and final allocation of £100,000 will enable more small projects to be delivered across Levenmouth, delivering on the aims and objectives of the LRP.

“The small grants offered through LRP has shown itself to be useful in being able to quickly support local initiatives that will be hugely beneficial to the area.

“Of the £250,000 awarded so far, 50% has gone to small businesses and 50% to voluntary organisations and small charities.

“It’s clear the programme has been highly valued and led to many people seeing a direct benefit from the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme at a local level.”

Small grant applications are now being accepted and these will be assessed, with a decision being made by the Local Community Planning Team.

They will be assessed on how well they meet the themes and objectives of the overall Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, how they integrate with the community, and their financial sustainability following completion of the project.

> For full details of the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme and how to apply for funding, visit levenmouthreconnected.fife.scot.