Community groups respond to masterplan for 1480 homes in Fife town
Cupar IF, the group founded to make sure the voice of locals are heard regarding the controversial Cupar North plans, has released the results of its own consultation.
The organisation consulted the people of the town to gather their views on the updated masterplan for Cupar North, which could see 1480 homes built on the northern edge of the town.
The report stated that the ‘overwhelming consensus’ was for connectivity between the existing town and the proposed development.
It stated that Cupar Development Trust believe that Cupar North residents must be integrated into the town and not feel isolated; ABCD (the businesses organisation) wants Cupar North residents to be encouraged to use the town for shopping, leisure, and other business needs; and that Sustainable Cupar wants to encourage sustainable transport into the town to reduce carbon and to help build a coherent community.
The report adds: “Digital connectivity is also important, especially as we expect more people to be working from home in the future.
“Climate change is also a major consideration, and any new developments should be able to transition to zero carbon soon.”
The report also highlights other concerns, such as the path network, the lack of a location for a new primary school, and increasing links between the west and east side of the town.
Cupar IF had previously said the plan was a “vast improvement” on the old one.
Environmental group Sustainable Cupar has also released its response to the masterplan.
While it said the new masterplan was an “improvement”, it noted that more improvements need to be made for the development to live up to the vision.
It makes suggestions, such as using the roof space for “utility scale deployment of solar PV”, and urges the developers to consider using heat pump powered district heating.
The updated masterplan encompasses 1480 homes including 20 per cent affordable housing, a new primary school, green network and associated open space for recreation, sports pitches, and a relief road. The commercial aspect of the plans includes bulky goods retail, business, hotel, restaurant and associated hot food takeaway, a petrol station and leisure use.