Community groups urged to be part of Fife’s first ever climate festival

Community groups in Fife are being invited to take part in the region’s first climate festival by holding events, workshops and activities.

Organised by Fife Climate Hub, Fife Climate Festival will celebrate the wide range of climate related activities taking place across the Kingdom.

From community gardening to recycling bikes to encouraging people to talk about climate change around a dozen groups have already signed up for the festival which will run in community venues and public buildings from February 24 to March 3. Groups and organisations can add their events to the programme by visiting fccan.org.uk/fife-climate-festival

Burntisland is holding a ‘Big Green Market’ with preloved clothes, homeware and more; River Eden Sustainability Partnership will hold a ‘River Eden Day’; Strathmiglo Conservation Community has a family friendly first year anniversary event; and Fife Climate Hub’s Film Club will hold an in-person screening.

Craig Leitch, Fife Climate Hub manager, said: “The climate emergency is becoming more urgent every day, flooding and heatwaves are becoming more frequent in Fife but there is hope if we work together, pool our resources, and take positive collective action.

“We want to support communities that are acting on the climate emergency and encourage others who want to diversify into this area. We have funding and event resources to help groups run their activities.”Craig described the inaugural festival as a “pioneering initiative” with a two-fold mission - to raise awareness of the urgency of the climate emergency, highlighting actionable steps that can be taken by communities to make a positive impact, and to celebrate the initiatives already flourishing throughout Fife.

It is open to all community groups whose endeavours contribute, directly or indirectly, to the shared goal of making a more sustainable Fife. During the festival, people will be able to dive into a variety of activities designed to promote climate-friendly and environmental action, sparking meaningful conversations about pressing climate issues. They can engage in active travel initiatives, repair cafés, swapping events, growing sessions, climate-friendly cooking demonstrations, tree planting days, nature activities, open days, film screenings, and talks or climate conversation events.