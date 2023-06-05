Carers Week 2023

The event is being hosted by the Mercat Shopping Centre and Nourish Support Centre on Thursday, June 8, but a whole host of charities and organisations are taking part.

It’s just one of a number of activities being hosted in the Kingdom to help promote the support that’s available to unpaid carers.

The information day, which runs from 10am to 2pm, will enable people to meet local business owners, charities and other organisations providing support in Fife. Those who will be present on the day include Cosy Kingdom, Fife Young Carers, Muirhead Outreach Project, Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Gingerbread, Families Outside, Clued Up and Lucky Ewe.

It’s a chance to find out what support is available in your local community and there will be kids activities, volunteer opportunities, food samples and free teas and coffees. To find out more email [email protected]

Nourish, which supports families of children with additional support needs, will also be hosting a coffee morning for Carers Week at its Mercat Shopping Centre base on Tuesday, June 6 from 10am to noon. Representatives from Lead Scotland, Kirkcaldy YMCA, Fife Carers Centre and the Muirhead Outreach Project will also be there. People are invited to pop in for a cuppa and find out more about support available to carers locally.

Elsewhere, Kirkcaldy-based Fife Carers Centre also has a number of things planned across the Kingdom this week in addition to its regular groups, activities and drop-in sessions.

