Community marks 40th anniversary of Kennoway Carnival and Civic Week
This year sees the community event celebrate its 40th anniversary and the youngsters chosen as the Lad and Lass are Reilly Calder and Darcey Richards.
The annual Kirking of the Lad and Lass took place on Sunday at St Kenneth’s Parish Church, kick starting the week of events followed by a car treasure hunt that evening.
The always popular darts and dominoes tournaments take place on Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3 respectively.
On Wednesday evening, a prize bingo night takes place in the bowling club, before a pub quiz at the same venue on Thursday.
The pool tournament takes place in The Swan on Friday night.
On the carnival’s eve on Saturday, for the first time, a sports day is planned. The event will take place at Sandy Brae Community Centre at 9am.
The Sunday Carnival will bring the week’s events to a close on Sunday, June 8 at Cotlands Park.
Running from noon until 7pm, the day promises to be a great day out for the whole family.
There will be rides from Reids Amusements alongside live music, a marketplace, food stalls and kids’ characters.
For more information on what’s planned visit the Kennoway Carnival and Civic Week Facebook page.
