Community organisation celebrates 35 years of real social impact in Fife

BRAG's AGM and 35th anniversary celebrations will take place on Friday, August 30. (Pic: submitted)

A Fife based charity and social enterprise is preparing to celebrate its impact in supporting people across the Kingdom for the last 35 years.

BRAG (Benarty Regeneration Action Group) was founded by a group of community activists’ back in 1988 with this fledgling organisation then being formally constituted in August 1989. Key people

involved at that time were the late Willie Clarke who was Scotland’s last communist councillor and Joe Paterson who were both local Cowdenbeath councillors at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative was a direct response from the community itself to the specific social and economic impact that the demise of the coal industry had on the communities of Benarty, Kelty, Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly remembering that this was only a few years after the miners strikes of 1984.

The Central Fife area had one of the highest rates of unemployment in Fife and even rated in the top ten for Scotland. The area had previously relied upon the coal industry and although many of the local pits had closed in the sixties many men had then travelled to work in the larger deep mines under the River Forth as well as to Rosyth Naval Dockyard who was also a large local employer. By the mid 80’s many of these sites along with their supply chain partners had simply disappeared and the need for a local response to job creation led to the creation of the organisation that now operates as a charity and social enterprise.

Today the organisation is still supporting its home community of Benarty but also other Fife wide communities with employability and training still its core offer. It also supports those living in poverty as well as providing affordable enterprise space from its enterprise centres in Crosshill and Methil. The Crosshill sites also supports community growing and a food pantry service with our most recent site in Leven providing a community space at our Together Levenmouth Hub.

Brian Roberston- Fern the current Managing Director at BRAG said: “We are very proud of the impact we have had over the years and credit really goes out to all those people that have worked or volunteered for BRAG over those years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The organisation is still very much relevant today as it was back in 1989 albeit we have constantly evolved to the changing needs of the communities we support and the economy as it has evolved. “The organisation will be celebrating this milestone occasion later this month and the theme is BRAG – 35 years of sustainable community impact and we would love people to join us”

The organisation’s AGM and Celebration Event will take place on Friday, August 30 at the Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy. The event starts at 5pm.