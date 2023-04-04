One of those areas that has seen rejuvenation is Dunc’s View in Cardenden. A memorial was opened at a popular beauty spot near Station Road, Cardenden in memory of community champion Willie Duncan in 2021.

The project has been highlighted as part of the annual CPO report 2021-22 which has been published by Community Justice Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reveals how offenders carrying out payback orders have been held to account and supported to reconnect and contribute to their communities

Those ordered to fulfil Community Payback Orders have undertaken work across the Kingdom

Catherine Dyer, chair, Community Justice Scotland, said that communities across Scotland have benefited from the scheme.

She added: “Community Payback Orders are a vitally important component of community justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They allow people to acknowledge the harms caused by their behaviours, take steps to contribute positively to the community but also to address some of the drivers of their offending.

And those serving CPOs have also said that they have benefited from them.

One person ordered to take part in unpaid work said: “Not that I wanted to be on an order, but I honestly think this has been the best thing for me.

“My worker managed to get me a placement at the foodbank, which I have continued on as a volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I honestly see myself and situations differently all thanks to the work, care and dedication I got from my worker.”