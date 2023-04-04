Community Payback Orders for offenders help to transform areas across Fife
Areas across Fife have been transformed thanks to those carrying out unpaid work via Community Payback Orders.
One of those areas that has seen rejuvenation is Dunc’s View in Cardenden. A memorial was opened at a popular beauty spot near Station Road, Cardenden in memory of community champion Willie Duncan in 2021.
The project has been highlighted as part of the annual CPO report 2021-22 which has been published by Community Justice Scotland.
It reveals how offenders carrying out payback orders have been held to account and supported to reconnect and contribute to their communities
Catherine Dyer, chair, Community Justice Scotland, said that communities across Scotland have benefited from the scheme.
She added: “Community Payback Orders are a vitally important component of community justice.
“They allow people to acknowledge the harms caused by their behaviours, take steps to contribute positively to the community but also to address some of the drivers of their offending.
And those serving CPOs have also said that they have benefited from them.
One person ordered to take part in unpaid work said: “Not that I wanted to be on an order, but I honestly think this has been the best thing for me.
“My worker managed to get me a placement at the foodbank, which I have continued on as a volunteer.
“I honestly see myself and situations differently all thanks to the work, care and dedication I got from my worker.”
Teams have also worked at local foodbanks and painted a children’s play park in Newton of Falkland.