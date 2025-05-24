Community projects launched in Fife as part of the 2025 Village Creative

Last year cooking workshops were held by Colinsburgh Community Trust helping residents make affordable, seasonal meals.

Eight creative community projects have been launched across North East Fife and the East Neuk as part of the 2025 Village Creative initiative.

Now in its third year, Village Creative supports local organisations to co-design and deliver inclusive, imaginative projects that bring people together – using creativity as a powerful tool to foster community connection and promote mental wellbeing wellbeing.

Funded by the Fife Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, managed by Fife Voluntary Action with support from the Scottish Government, the programme demonstrates the positive impact that grassroots creativity can have on health, happiness and belonging.

Since its launch in 2022, Village Creative has supported everything from village murals and local festivals to music sessions, community films, heritage walks, intergenerational photography projects and more — all designed to tackle social isolation and bring people together through shared creativity.

Those taking part this year include Fife Seaweed Fest & Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative; Abdie WRI; East Neuk Centre Trust; Rio Community Centre; What Moves You CIC; Fife Writes; The Dolphin Centre and Scotland the Bread.

MCCI will host a Seaweed Funday to celebrate coastal culture and creativity, bringing families together through art, ply and the wonders of our local shorelines.

Abdie WRI will host ‘Restore and Renew’ sewing workshops to nurture mental wellbeing and connection.

The East Neuk Centre Trust in Anstruther will host hands-on creative sessions – Wellbeing Through Craft – promoting mindfulness and connection for all ages.

Unity in Diversity Village Festival, a vibrant cultural celebration uniting people through food, music, art and storytelling is planned at Rio Community Centre in Newport-on-Tay.

In Newburgh, What Moves You CIC will host a family fun day with my friend Selkie. The event is a day of movement, imagination and intergenerational play inspired by Scottish folklore.

Writing for Wellbeing by Fife Writes in the East Neuk will explore the healing power of words through community writing workshops and storytelling.

An exciting community artwork is planned at the Dolphin Centre in Tayport. This surprise project will reveal itself in creative ways across the town later this year.

In St Monans, Breadsong is unique community project combing the art of breadmaking with the joy of singing. Organised by Scotland the Bread, participants will come together to knead, bake, sing and shore in a supportive space that celebrates creativity, food and connection.

Heids and Herts Scotland is a volunteer-led organisation working across North East Fife and the East Neuk to promote wellbeing, creativity, and community connection. Through projects like Village Creative, the organisation helps communities design their own responses to social isolation and mental health by using the arts as a catalyst for inclusion and expression.

Ian Harrower, Chair of Heids and Herts Scotland, said: “These projects show the incredible creativity and care that exist within our communities. From sewing and storytelling to bread-making and singing, each initiative helps people feel more connected, supported, and inspired.”