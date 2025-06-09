Community set for celebrations as Leven Rose Queen returns - with not one but three Queens and Kings

The first Leven Rose Queen Betty Henderson was crowned in 1938. (Pic: TSPL)

A popular community tradition is returning to Leven for the first time in six years this weekend.

On Saturday, the town will hold its first Leven Rose Queen event since 2019 – although there’s a special twist.

Instead of just one P7 pupil being crowned the town’s Rose Queen there will be three queens this year – plus three Rose Kings – as a special event is held to mark the 100th anniversary of Letham Glen.

The Rose Queen has been revived by Leven Community Council for 2025 to coincide with the Glen’s centenary.

St Agatha’s pupil Lucy Shepherd was the last Leven Rose Queen crowned in 2019. (Pic: Jamie Callaghan)

And in a bid to make its comeback even more special, a few changes have been made.

For the grand occasion there will be a Rose Queen and King from each of the town’s three primary schools.

Teresa Watson, chair of Leven Community Council, explained: "Because it’s the centenary of the Glen we’re have a series of events throughout the year. The Rose Queen will be the biggest.

“We’re including all three schools and have a King and a Queen as well as lots of attendants from each school. There are 36 kids in total taking part this year.

"They will parade from Carberry House, led by a full pipe band, up to the Glen leaving at 12.30pm.

"We’re expecting the crowning to happen around 1.15pm before an afternoon of entertainment. There’s a lot happening in the afternoon we’ve got dancers and gymnasts and music. There will be food stalls and funfair rides."

Before its most recent end in 2019, Leven Rose Queen was one of Fife’s longest running community events.

The summer crowning tradition dates back to 1938 when the first Rose Queen was crowned.

The event ran into difficulties in the late 1960s and there was no Rose Queen in the 1970s. However, the ceremony was resurrected in 1980 when Leven Community Council was formed.

It took place each year on the second Saturday in June until 2019 with a Primary 7 pupil being selected from one of the town’s three primary schools to be Leven Rose Queen.

The Rose Queen would usually be accompanied by her court including attendants, herald, crown bearer, page boys and flower girls.

Members of the community council were keen to revive the tradition this year for the Glen’s centenary, but they’ve given it a fresh and modern twist.

This year there will be a King and Queen from each of the town’s primary schools. They are, from St Agatha’s – Declan Oates and Eilidh Needham; from Parkhill – Harris Anderson and Rihanna Westwater; and from Mountfleurie – Jasper Wilson and Ella Clark.

With the final countdown to the event now on, they hope the community will come out, show their support for the event and have a great day out.

Teresa added: “It’s been a huge amount of work. We’ve got a very good team and we’re used to pulling off big events, but this has been something else.

"It’s something we’ve never done before on this scale.

“I think because it’s not happened since Covid it’s something that Leven’s really wanted. We’ve had a lot of messages from people asking for it to come back.

"Everything is looking great and I think everyone’s behind us.

"The only thing we’re worried about is the weather, but it’s Scotland… and we’ve got umbrellas.”

Leven Rose Queen returns for this special Letham Glen centenary edition on Saturday, June 14. The parade leaves Carberry House at 12.30pm before an afternoon of fun in the Glen.

Some roads will be blocked for a short period during the procession to ensure everyone’s safety and there will be no parking at the Glen or on Sillerhole Road.

For more information visit the Leven Rose Queen Facebook page.