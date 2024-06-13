Burntisland's Royal Party are all set for this weekend's Civic Week opening events, including the crowning of the Summer King and Queen. (Pic: Burntisland Civic Week)

This weekend marks the return of Burntisland Civic Week for 2024.

The community will come together for a packed programme of events, offering something for everyone, between Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June X.

Events kick off on Friday with the annual shop window competition judging. Local businesses throughout the town will decorate their premises for the event’s 2024 theme – Fashion Through the Decades.

The main event – parade day – takes place on Saturday and a busy day is planned.

Burntisland and District Pipe Band will parade along East Leven Street at 1pm. The Summer King and Queen – Bea Twaddle and Conall Sweaton – will be crowned by community award winner Tom Courts at 1.15pm, ahead of a parade through the town’s streets from the church to the Links. The parade will leave the church in Kirkgate at 1.45pm. On arrival at the Links there is an afternoon of fun planned with entertainment from Radio Lollipop and a wide range of activities taking place.

There will be pony rides, Langtoun Model Boat Club, a mobile hair bar, face painting, inflatable assault course, beat the goalie, coconut shy, bouncy castle, slide, Burntisland’s fire engine and crew, Sense of Nature and a variety of stalls from community groups.

There will also be a display from Andrea McDonald’s School of Highland Dancing and the fancy dress judging and prizegiving will take place.

As ever, the fun continues throughout the week with a whole range of activities on offer for the whole family to enjoy – there’s even one for the dog this year as a dog show will take place on the Links on Sunday, June 16 from 2pm to 4pm.

Enter on the day (£2) with your pooch in categories including cutest puppy, handsomest boy, loveliest lady, golden oldie, best trick, best rescue and best dressed owner and pet.

Other highlights include competitions in bowling, pool, dominoes, darts; a comedy afternoon with Mirth of Forth Comedy at The Star; heritage walks, storytime for pre-schoolers at the library; walking football; a quiz night and a bingo night.

There will also be five-a-side football tournaments for all ages on Saturday, June 22. That same day, Des and the Dingoes will play live at Burntisland Golf House Club from 8pm until late, adults only.

The latest summer exhibition by the Burntisland Heritage Trust will be open in the town’s Heritage Centre in the Burgh Chambers on both Saturdays, from 11am to 4pm. This year it focuses on ‘The Changing Face of Our Town’.

The Museum of Communication hosts a lecture – In and Out of Control with Jim Summers on June 18 (booking required), as well as opening its current exhibition ‘It’s About Time’ on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This year’s Civic Week programme of events will draw to a close with the popular family beach day on Sunday, June 23.

There will be the sandcastle competition, putting and crazy golf competition, bouncy castle, scavenger hunt and more. The event will also feature the annual raft race – with entries still open to anyone wishing to take part.

Amanda Jones, chair of the Civic Week committee, said: “We are super excited aboutt his year and we’re just hoping that we’re going to get a sunny day – or at least dry.

"We’ve got so many people back from last year that had a great time and wanted to be part of it again.

"We’re lucky that the events on Saturday are completely free thanks to all our fantastic local businesses and their support once again.

"We have got some new events on our programme this year. The Kingswood are on board and are the venue for our sold out mats, music, mocktails and cocktails event. We have got the dog show on Sunday and Burntisland Amateur Swim Club are doing a ‘come and try’ taster session for kids.

“Of course we’ve got all the old favourites too – pool, dominoes and darts tournaments and the bingo night.

"There’s also our football events, the beach day and the raft race, which is one of my favourites.

"We’ve got a lot of exciting things going on and this year’s Royal Party features eight children instead of the usual six to give more opportunities for kids to get involved.

"Everyone has really pulled together for this tradition and we’re grateful to all who are involved.

"We now just need all the people in Burntisland to get involved, come out and support us and our events.”