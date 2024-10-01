Community steering group set up for Kirkcaldy’s £300,000 pot of funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community led group has been set up to oversee how £300,000 of funding can be best spent across Kirkcaldy district.

The money came from Fife Council’s Community Recovery Fund (CRF) - and locals will get a say in where it goes. The steering group features residents from across the area. It will set the criteria on which any funding is allocated, and is currently organising a series of workshops for local people to discuss ideas and select which projects will then go to a public vote.

Its chair, Paul McGhie said: “It is great to be involved in this initiative from the council that gives local people and groups a chance to support and enhance their communities. Everyone on the steering group is excited and hopeful that some brilliant ideas will come forward and be developed into successful projects.”

Under the scheme, local projects will be able to apply for funding ranging from £500 to £15,000.

The steering group features residents from across the area. (Pic: Fife Council)

Applications for funding are welcome from projects covering the priorities around ‘People and Place in Fife’ - including those designed to help with the cost of living crisis, support early intervention and crisis prevention in communities and initiatives aimed at bolstering local economies and skills. The funding covers Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Auchtertool and Puddledub.

Projects ideas are also sought around further enhancing Kirkcaldy town centre and Esplanade, those helping build a sense of pride, identity and safer communities, and ideas to improve the area’s outdoor places and spaces. Applications across broader themes including health and wellbeing, building community spirit and green initiatives will also be considered.

The Deadline for applications is December, 2024. An agreed short- list of potential projects will then be announced the following January before going to the public vote in early March. All successful projects will then be expected to spend any allocated funding within 12 months of receiving their grant award.

Councillor Ian Cameron, Kirkcaldy Area Committee convenor said it was “a great opportunity for local people to get involved, and make their voices heard”. He added: “I look forward to seeing what eventual projects come out of this and then, of course, the positive impact they will invariably have for the Kirkcaldy area’s future.”