St Andrews Community Trust has approved funding in excess of £35,000 to nine local projects.

It takes its total amount awarded since 2010 to more than £1.2 million and that has helped 415 projects.

The trust was set up to distribute funds generated by St Andrews Links Trust through the protection and exploitation of trademarks associated with the St Andrews names and the town crest of the Royal Burgh.It received applications from 14 organisations, groups and projects as part of its latest funding round with a goal to support local projects that focus on the community, education, environment, heritage, health and supporting those in need.

The trust has three application windows every year and applicants are encouraged to come forward, either for the first time or as a previous applicant with a new project to share. The next meeting of the Trust takes place in February 2025 - to find out more, visit www.standrewscommunitytrust.org.

Donna Bain, Headteacher at Lawhead Primary School and Eva Groeneveld, member of the Parent Council (Pic: Submitted)

Organisations to benefit include Lawhead Primary School which celebrates its 50th anniversary in the academic year 2024-2025. The Parent Council was awarded a £6000 grant towards the purchase of a new audio-visual system that will be utilised in the school’s large multipurpose hall which is used for a diverse range of activities, from a lunchtime singing club to parent/teacher meetings, as well as termly discos, guest pantomime productions and festive occasions that involve the whole school community.

Eva Groeneveld, council member, said: “The new AV system will not only benefit pupils here at Lawhead but will also support joint social events that we hold with pupils from Largoward Primary School.

We hope to hold as many of these types of events as possible in the school building itself, as the cost of travelling to external venues can be prohibitive. The school is determined to ensure equity of opportunity for all, particularly for those in financial hardship. The grant received from the Community Trust will greatly support this.”

Other projects to scoop funding included St Andrews Men’s Shed which aims to provide recreational facilities and advance the social needs, health, and wellbeing of men of all ages and backgrounds living in St Andrews and surrounding areas.

St Andrews Men's Shed (Pic: Submitted)

In 2022 members decided to move from their current premises to Craigtoun Park, where there is more room to develop and expand their activities. A donation of £5000 was made towards improvements that include a security fence and gate and the building of wheelchair-friendly paths into their garden area.

All Saints Episcopal Church got £2,500 towards the restoration of its organ. The restoration of the historic instrument will enable high quality organ music to continue for many years to come, and will enable All Saints Church to continue to make its choral and organ scholarships available and to train its choir and servers.

Other projects supported include Step Rock A.S.C., Let’s Light up Leuchars, St Andrews Amateurs, Madras Rugby Club FPs, Options in Life, St Andrews Friends of Guiding, and St Andrews Play Club.