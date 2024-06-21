Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cupar is set to get a ‘Big Tidy Up’ at the request of the community.

Plans are underway to clean up the town making it more attractive to residents and visitors – and as part of the project Cupar Development Trust (CDT) is urging members of the public to get involved and do their bit.

Tony Miklinski, chair of CDT, said: “Cupar is getting a Big Tidy Up because that’s what the community asked for.

"We recently held extensive public consultations for the Cupar and Country Action Plan and Cupar Youth Charette and making the town look cleaner and smarter was one of the top priorities.

Plans are taking shape for the community to come together for a Big Tidy Up in Cupar to improve the look of the town. (Pic: submitted)

"The hope is that we will make the town more attractive to residents, shoppers and visitors and raise expectations and standards across the piece.”

CDT are getting help from other organisations, including the Bruce Charitable Trust who have donated over £1000 towards expenses, and Fife Council staff have been full involved in the planning of the various elements.

They have offered significant amounts of time and expertise in the weeks leading up to the Big Tidy Weekend, which will take place on September 9.

Council staff and the Community Payback Team have pledged to help clean up the town by jet washing bus stops, bins, pavements and road signage, as well as cutting back foliage, spraying weedkiller, replacing dead trees and helping to repair and varnish benches and planters.

Fife Council’s street cleansing team will also be using their new multi-purpose sweeping machines to give the roads and pavements a deep clean.

Tony said: “Fife Council could not have been more helpful. We even have hopes of cleaning up the blocked gutters and vegetation that blight the town centre skyline.

"We are keen to involve the whole community in this project so we are also seeking volunteers from the community to help with simple tasks such as litter picking, weeding, tidying and replanting planters, scrubbing hard to reach areas and possibly varnishing some street planters.

"Anyone wanting to volunteer would be asked to help with a relaxed two hour work session, with refreshments provided at the end in Castlehill Community Centre.

"Volunteers would be working in teams as we want the Big Tidy to be fun and sociable and inclusive for all ages.”

Volunteer work sessions will be held on the mornings of Tuesday, September 10 and Friday, September 13 from 9.45am onwards, meeting at the Castlehill Community Centre.

An evening litter pick will also take place in Haugh Park on Wednesday, September 11 from 6.30pm onwards with volunteers meeting at the bandstand.

A public information meeting for anyone interested in volunteering will take place on Thursday, July 25 at 7pm in Castlehill Community Centre.

Volunteers interested in helping with the Big Cupar Tidy, but who are unable to attend the meeting on July 25 should get in touch with Mrs Anja Armstrong by emailing [email protected].