Competition prize win takes Fife family to Lapland to meet Santa

A Fife man will take his family to Lapland to see Santa after winning a dream holiday in a competition.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Dec 2023, 07:42 GMT
Stephen Morrison has won the trip courtesy of online competition firm BOTB - which gives away dream cars and other high end prizes each week.

Stephen, 54, who lives in Dunfermline, said: “I have two youngsters, nine and 11. They’ll be blown away to have the chance to meet Santa – they’ll want to go now. It sounds like an amazing trip.”

Stephen, who works for an insulation company, received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised him with the news he was a competition winner. “I was over the moon when I found out. It is the first time I have won anything significant and I still haven’t been able to take the smile off my face. I have been entering BOTB competitions for years and genuinely never expected to win,” he added.

Stephen Morrison was thrilled to win the holiday trip (Pic: Submitted)Stephen Morrison was thrilled to win the holiday trip (Pic: Submitted)
Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Stephen on winning this unbelievable holiday. I can imagine his kids are going to be thrilled when they find out and I’m sure they will have an amazing time.”

