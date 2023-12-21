Competition prize win takes Fife family to Lapland to meet Santa
Stephen Morrison has won the trip courtesy of online competition firm BOTB - which gives away dream cars and other high end prizes each week.
Stephen, 54, who lives in Dunfermline, said: “I have two youngsters, nine and 11. They’ll be blown away to have the chance to meet Santa – they’ll want to go now. It sounds like an amazing trip.”
Stephen, who works for an insulation company, received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who surprised him with the news he was a competition winner. “I was over the moon when I found out. It is the first time I have won anything significant and I still haven’t been able to take the smile off my face. I have been entering BOTB competitions for years and genuinely never expected to win,” he added.
Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Stephen on winning this unbelievable holiday. I can imagine his kids are going to be thrilled when they find out and I’m sure they will have an amazing time.”