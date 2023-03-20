Concern for Fife man missing while camping with friends at Loch Rannoch

Police are appealing for information to help trace Reece Rodger

Reece Rodger was last seen in the Kinloch Rannoch area where he was camping with friends and officers are “extremely concerned” for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and is not familiar with the area.

Sergeant James Longden, of Pitlochry Police Station, said: “Reece was camping with his friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch. He was last seen around 11.30pm on Saturday evening and they believed he was heading to bed. However there was no trace of him on Sunday morning and he was reported missing.

"We are extremely concerned for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and he is not familiar with the area. Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Reece, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact police. I would also ask anyone living in the local area to please check their outbuildings or sheds in case he has taken shelter there.”

Reece is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build, with dark coloured hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging trousers and wellington boots.