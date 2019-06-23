Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy man

Fife Police have renewed their appeal for help to find a Kirkcaldy man who has been missing since midweek.

Stuart Emslie hasn’t been since around 2.00pm on Thursday at his home in the town.

Concern for the 42 year old’s welfare is continuing to grow,

Stuart has not returned, or been in touch with family or friends, since.

Police Scotland said he had access to a red Vauxhall Corsa, registration number YH64 XSW.

They have asked members of the public to keep a note of this registration, and report any possible sightings of the vehicle.

Stuart is described as white, 5ft 10 inches tall, short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, a grey North Face hoodie and brown boots.

Anyone with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station on 101, and quoting incident number 3411 of June 20.