Concerns as erosion leaves Seafield beach access ‘beyond use’

Work is set to start on shoring up an access point to Seafield beach in Kirkcaldy after complaints that storm damage had left boardwalks and ramps “beyond use.”

The short-term solution came after wild swimming group, Seafield Sinkers, welcomed David Torrance MSP and Councillor Kathleen Leslie to see for themselves the extent of the problem last week.

Fife Coast & Countryside Trust (FCCT) is now making some adaptations to address the problem, but Mr Torrance wants Fife Council to step in with a permanent solution.

The Kirkcaldy SNP politician criticised the local authority, saying it was “utterly unacceptable” the issue had not been addressed months after being raised.

David Torrance MSP and Cllr Kathleen Leslie with members of the Seafield Sinkers group at Seafield (Pic: Colin Salmond-Wallace)

Since the beginning of the year, access to the beach has been restricted due to storm damage that left boardwalks and ramps beyond use. The popular access point has been left in a dangerous and rocky condition, forcing residents and visitors to navigate unsafe ground to access the east end of the beach. Temporary measures installed at the west end of the car park remain under review.

Mr Torrance said: “Seafield Beach is one of our community’s most valued spaces. It is utterly unacceptable that, months after this damage was reported, access remains unsafe and unresolved.

“The area is widely used by walkers, dog walkers, and wild swimmers, the latter being an increasingly popular activity that brings both health and social benefits to the community. Restricted access therefore not only affects leisure but also physical and mental wellbeing across a growing range of groups.

Fife Council has a clear responsibility to protect both public safety and local amenities. The people of Kirkcaldy need answers and action.” He said he first contacted the council at the start of June, and sought a meeting to discuss a way forward.

David Torrance at the access point to Seafield Beach (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “Despite repeated follow ups, Fife Council has consistently failed to provide a meeting, effectively leaving my constituents without answers, and denying safe access to one of Kirkcaldy’s most valued natural assets. This lack of responsiveness raises serious concerns about the Council’s commitment to addressing urgent community needs.”

He called on the council to commit to “urgent repairs or safe, permanent alternative access routes and to provide a clear timeline for restoration as a matter of urgency.”

Cllr Leslie, whose ward covers the Seafield area, said the issues had been raised for all beach users for some time as the route is rocky, sandy, slippy and not easily accessible. With on-going coastal erosion, the longer-term solution may be a different point of access - but that was beyond the trust’s resources.

“It would require capital funding via the Council and that is a more complicated process with many demands on funding,” she said. “It may also be possible to look for other sources. I was struck though by the sharing of ideas - which often is what is required to get things at least started.”