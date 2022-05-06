Concerns grow as police search for missing Fife man

Mark Dickson was last seen leaving his home address on Niven Road in a grey Ford Focus Estate with registration VRM HY64 around 1.20pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022.He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in tall with a shaved head. When last seen, Mark was wearing a blue zip up jacket, black jogging bottoms, grey trainers and sunglasses.

Inspector Paul Cochrane of Dunfermline Response Policing said, “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Mark’s welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have information surrounding his whereabouts.“He is known to visit the Tyndrum area in Stirling and often goes hillwalking, recently in the Oban area.“I would ask anyone if they have noticed someone matching this description or have any information to come forward and speak to police.”Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2868 of Thursday, May 5, 2022.