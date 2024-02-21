Concerns grow over Fife healthcare budget blackhole hitting Fife Council
Fife Health and Social Care Partnership is having to use almost all its reserves to wipe out its budget deficit next month - and its funding could be under threat as the health authority also battles major financial challenges.
“My understanding is that NHS Fife are reporting a £60 million blackhole in their budget,” Cllr Ross explained. “Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is funded jointly by NHS Fife and Fife Council. So if NHS Fife is saying it needs to make significant cuts, I’m very worried that it will pass that onto the Health and Social Care Partnership.”
He continued: “As we all know, providing social care packages to keep people safe and well in their own homes is much more effective than them having to go into hospital. It’s short sighted to pass those on and we’ll be making that point very strongly to NHS FIfe.”
The partnership has yet to set its budget or reveal its plans for the new financial year, but Cllr Ross is concerned that NHS Fife will be forced to cut its funding for the partnership and leave the council to pick up the slack.
“Ultimately that will probably come back to the council during the course of the year,” he said.
The partnership will be responsible for settings its budget at its next meeting in March.